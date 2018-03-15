The battle over safe injection sites in US

Media player
US opioid crisis: Seattle's battle over safe injection plan
A place where addicts can safely consume drugs under the guidance of medical professionals - a crazy idea to some, but others believe such sites can help tackle the opioid crisis.
Plans to open one in Seattle, Washington, have sparked a year of fighting.
Video by Colleen Hagerty
15 Mar 2018
