The battle over safe injection sites in US
US opioid crisis: Seattle's battle over safe injection plan

A place where addicts can safely consume drugs under the guidance of medical professionals - a crazy idea to some, but others believe such sites can help tackle the opioid crisis.

Plans to open one in Seattle, Washington, have sparked a year of fighting.

Video by Colleen Hagerty

  • 15 Mar 2018
