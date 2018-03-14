Student walkouts: 'We're voting in 2020'

Media player
Florida shooting: Students vow 'never again' in US walkout
One month after the Parkland school shooting, thousands of students left their classes to commemorate the 17 lives lost - and to call on lawmakers to pass gun control reform.
Video by Colleen Hagerty and Arijeta Lajka.
14 Mar 2018
