Deadly package explosions in Austin 'linked'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Austin police say deadly package explosions 'linked'
Two package bombs that left a teenager dead and two others injured in Austin, Texas, are believed to be linked to a case earlier this month, police say.
-
12 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43378728/austin-police-say-deadly-package-explosions-linkedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window