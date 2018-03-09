Media player
Our mutual friend: Is Dennis Rodman key to Trump-Kim summit?
Can Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's mutual friend, ex-basketball star Dennis Rodman, help pull off a diplomatic slam dunk for the rivals' planned summit?
09 Mar 2018
