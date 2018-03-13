Trump - I like Rex a lot, but we disagreed

Media player
Trump on Tillerson - I like Rex a lot, but we disagreed
The US president sacks his Secretary of State and says he has 'total confidence' in Mike Pompeo, the current CIA chief who he's nominated to replace him.
13 Mar 2018
