'I was forbidden to dance as a child'
The Forbidden: A modern opera breaking cultural taboos

A new opera created by Toronto-based artists who around the world challenges cultural rules and crosses musical boundaries.

"Forbidden" is a modern opera mixed with Persian music and hip-hop.

Filmed, edited and produced by Sam Farzaneh; second camera Dan Lytwyn

  • 09 Mar 2018