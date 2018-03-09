Screams as US immigration swoop on mother

Media player
Immigration agents detain mother in front of screaming children
Perla Morales-Luna was arrested by plainclothes officers in front of her three screaming daughters in National City, California. She is suspected of a role in a smuggling ring and being in the US illegally.
09 Mar 2018
