Screams as US immigration swoop on mother
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Immigration agents detain mother in front of screaming children

Perla Morales-Luna was arrested by plainclothes officers in front of her three screaming daughters in National City, California. She is suspected of a role in a smuggling ring and being in the US illegally.

  • 09 Mar 2018
Go to next video: The missing - aftermath of Trump's crackdown