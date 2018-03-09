North Korea 'will refrain from missile tests'
The head of a South Korean delegation that has held unprecedented talks in North Korea said US President Donald Trump had agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by May.

Speaking at the White House, Chun Eiu-yong said Mr Kim had offered to refrain from any further nuclear and missile tests.

He praised Mr Trump's uncompromising stance on the North's nuclear and missile programme.

