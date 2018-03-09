Three takeaways on Trump tariffs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump tariffs: Three takeaways on trade bombshell
US President Donald Trump's protectionist policy is a major departure from decades of US free trade policies, with potentially far-reaching consequences.
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43338583/trump-tariffs-three-takeaways-on-trade-bombshellRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window