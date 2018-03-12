US race where both parties are 'pro-gun'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why gun control isn't a factor in this Pennsylvania election
Democrats are hoping for a “blue wave” to win back seats in Congress during the midterm elections. But can they win over Trump districts when it comes to divisive issues like guns?
-
12 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43336535/why-gun-control-isn-t-a-factor-in-this-pennsylvania-electionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window