Michelle dances with portrait girl

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michelle Obama dances with portrait girl
Former first lady met Parker Curry after a photo of the two-year-old mesmerised by a painting of Michelle Obama went viral.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window