'Everybody wants to work in White House'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: 'Everybody wants to work in the White House'

Just hours before the departure of top aide Gary Cohn was announced, US President Donald Trump said: "Believe me, everybody wants to work in the White House."

  • 06 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Trump: 'We can't do business in the EU'