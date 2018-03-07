Florida school students play Carnegie Hall

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Marjory Stoneman Douglas wind symphony plays Carnegie Hall
"Music soothes all the pain," says a young musician dealing with the aftermath of the mass shooting.
The students had been invited to play at the famed concert hall in New York before the attack.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43309543/marjory-stoneman-douglas-wind-symphony-plays-carnegie-hallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window