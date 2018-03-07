Florida school students play Carnegie Hall
Video

Marjory Stoneman Douglas wind symphony plays Carnegie Hall

"Music soothes all the pain," says a young musician dealing with the aftermath of the mass shooting.

The students had been invited to play at the famed concert hall in New York before the attack.

