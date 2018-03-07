'Haunted' by my experience working for border patrol
'Haunted by nightmares' of working for US Border Patrol

Francisco Cantú grew up near the Mexican border then returned as a Border Patrol Agent in 2008 to experience immigration issues firsthand.

Now, he's written a book about the experience, The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border.

