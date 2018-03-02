Winds and snow pound US East Coast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strong winds and heavy snow pound US eastern seaboard
Thousands of flights have been cancelled as Boston's coastal communities braced for more flooding. More than a million residences in the Northeast and Midwest were without power.
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43266515/strong-winds-and-heavy-snow-pound-us-eastern-seaboardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window