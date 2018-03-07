America's capital trashing homeless people's belongings
Washington DC dumps homeless people's belongings

A recent survey found Washington, DC has the highest rate of homelessness in the United States, and encampments on sidewalks have become a more common sight in the city.

But advocates are questioning how the city is responding to the crisis.

Video by Liz Scherffius.

