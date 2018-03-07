Media player
Washington DC dumps homeless people's belongings
A recent survey found Washington, DC has the highest rate of homelessness in the United States, and encampments on sidewalks have become a more common sight in the city.
But advocates are questioning how the city is responding to the crisis.
Video by Liz Scherffius.
07 Mar 2018
