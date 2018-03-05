Civil rights figure recalls Little Rock

Video

In 1957 Elizabeth Eckford and eight others broke the racial segregation barrier in US schools by attending the all-white Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas.

Two years earlier the US Supreme Court had ruled segregation in schools to be unconstitutional.

But the first time she tried to enter the school she was turned away and the image of her surrounded by a hostile crowd of local white people is one of the most famous photographs of the American civil rights struggle.

