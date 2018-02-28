Trump: 'You're afraid of the NRA'

Media player
Trump to senator: 'You're afraid of the NRA'
President Donald Trump tells Senator Pat Toomey he is afraid of the NRA after asking why an age limit for weapons was not considered in the Republican lawmaker's bill.
28 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
