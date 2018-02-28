Trump's father: 'Let's go see Billy Graham'

Media player
Trump's father: 'Come on, son, let's go see Billy Graham'
President Donald Trump shares a story at evangelist Billy Graham's memorial on Capitol Hill about how his father took him to see the world-famous preacher when he was a boy.
28 Feb 2018
