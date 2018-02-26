Media player
Dramatic dog rescue captured on camera in Vancouver
A dog fell into icy waters after wandering out on a frozen lake in Vancouver, BC. Luckily a stranger waded out into the frigid temperatures to save the animal as a witness recorded the dramatic rescue.
26 Feb 2018
