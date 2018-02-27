Why I made a film about my brother's murder

Video

In 1992, Yance Ford's brother was shot and killed not far from their Long Island home.

For Yance, the unanswered questions and desire to reclaim his brother's story in the aftermath led to the creation of "Strong Island", a documentary exploring his brother's life and death – as well as Yance's own gender identity.

Now the first openly transgender director ever nominated for an Oscar, Yance decided to bring the film back to Long Island for the first time.