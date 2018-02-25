'It's like trying on someone's wedding band'

Media player
Ivanka Trump: 'Like trying on someone's wedding band'
The US president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has received a taste of being a winning Olympic athlete in South Korea.
Lauren Gibbs, who won silver as part of the USA National Women's Bobsled Team, offered to let Ivanka Trump try her medal on.
25 Feb 2018
