Messages from inside a school shooting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Florida shooting: How students shared their terror
When a gunman opened fire in a Florida high school, students inside reached for their phones.
They messaged loved ones, shared information and filmed video.
This is their story.
Video produced by Chris Bell.
-
22 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43160745/florida-shooting-how-students-shared-their-terrorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window