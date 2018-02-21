'I feel bad saying I'm happy he's here'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mother of Florida shooting survivor: 'We have almost a guilt'

The mother of a child who survived a deadly shooting at a Florida school, has said she almost feels guilty that he survived.

She had been invited to speak at a listening session with US President Trump at the White House.

Go to next video: Florida victim's dad to Trump: I'm pissed