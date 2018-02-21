#OneLess: Giving up the gun
#OneLess: Giving up the gun

Scott Pappalardo's video of him cutting up his AR-15 assault rifle - the same model used by gunman Nikolas Cruz in Florida and the most popular gun in America - has been watched 22 million times on his Facebook account.

