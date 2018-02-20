Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump Jr's passage to India causes a stir
Why is the US president's son delivering what appears to be a foreign policy speech in India while he's visiting the country to sell apartments?
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43135207/donald-trump-jr-s-passage-to-india-causes-a-stirRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window