Therapy dogs roam Canadian airport to ease travel stress
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The therapy dogs roaming airports to ease travel stress

Halifax Stanfield International Airport has partnered with the local St John Ambulance organisation for therapy dogs to roam the terminal.

The animals visit every week in the hopes of calming passengers and airport employees.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

