The therapy dogs roaming airports to ease travel stress
Halifax Stanfield International Airport has partnered with the local St John Ambulance organisation for therapy dogs to roam the terminal.
The animals visit every week in the hopes of calming passengers and airport employees.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
23 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
