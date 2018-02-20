How Nigeria's bobsleigh team made history

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Nigeria's bobsleigh team made Olympic history
The Nigerian bobsleigh team, which debuted at the Pyeongchang Olympics, on how to overcome the odds.
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43133752/how-nigeria-s-bobsleigh-team-made-olympic-historyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window