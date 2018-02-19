What's so different about this view of Venice?

Media player
Photographer Stephen Wilkes shows day to night in one image
Photographer Stephen Wilkes melds more than 1,000 pictures of a scene into a single image in his series Day to Night. The BBC caught up with him at the National Geographic Museum in Washington DC.
Edited by Joni Mazer-Field, produced by Mat Morrison
19 Feb 2018
