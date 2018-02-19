Video

Some of the survivors of last week's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in which 17 students and staff members were killed, have announced they are going to march on Washington to demand political action on gun control.

At the weekend students took part in an emotionally charged rally and among the many striking moments was the impassioned speech by Emma Gonzalez. She took the mic to accuse politicians and adults of inaction over what she sees as lax gun laws. Her video and speech have got a lot of attention in the media and online.

She spoke to BBC's Newsday's Bilkisu Labaran about her determination to make Wednesday's shooting a turning point in the national gun debate.