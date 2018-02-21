Media player
Billy Graham: The preacher and the presidents
Billy Graham was close to US presidents from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama. Nancy Gibbs, the co-author of The Preacher and the Presidents, spoke about his role in the White House on the Beyond 100 Days programme on BBC World News.
21 Feb 2018
