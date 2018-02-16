'School shooting plot' foiled by gran

Media player
How a US grandmother foiled an alleged school shooting plot
When a grandmother in Washington state found her grandson's troubling journal entries, she called the police. Authorities say she may have prevented another mass shooting.
16 Feb 2018
US & Canada
