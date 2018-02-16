Chicago Cub speaks at US shooting vigil

Media player
Florida shooting: Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo speaks at vigil
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, who attended the high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, called for change in an emotional speech at a candlelight vigil for the victims in Parkland, Florida.
16 Feb 2018
