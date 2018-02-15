Trump warns against inaction on shooting

Media player
Florida shooting: Trump warns against inaction
In an address to the nation after a mass shooting at a Florida high school, President Trump says it's not enough to "feel like we're making a difference". But he offers no specific ways to make schools safer - and doesn't mentions guns at all.
15 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
