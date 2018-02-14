Trump: 'I oppose domestic violence'

Media player
President Trump: 'I am totally opposed to domestic violence'
A week after one of his top aides resigned amid spousal abuse allegations, President Donald Trump condemned domestic violence, saying he is "totally opposed" to it.
