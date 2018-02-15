Where cars go to die
The surreal junkyard of decaying vintage cars

In the US state of Georgia, there’s a surreal car junkyard where thousands of vintage cars are decaying in the woods. The owner, Dean Lewis, takes us on a tour and muses on the yard's popularity.

