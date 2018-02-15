Media player
Empower us to tackle threats, urges US police chief
A Florida sheriff says police should be able to commit people for disturbing social media posts.
Under the Baker Act, Scott Israel says, police and health professionals can involuntarily commit people who pose a clear threat.
But Mr Israel wants lawmakers to expand that power to posts on social media.
15 Feb 2018
