Bored of bowling? Try axe-throwing instead
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bored of bowling? Give axe throwing a go

The craze started in Canada, and certainly seems to be catching on in the US. Organisers hope it could turn into a mainstream sport.

The BBC's Jane O’Brien went to have a try.

  • 07 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Young Dallas boxers get police help