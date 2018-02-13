Spy chief warns on Trump aides' clearance

Media player
US director of national intelligence warns on Trump aides' clearance
US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said that White House staff that haven't been able to attain top security clearance should have limited access to top secret information.
13 Feb 2018
