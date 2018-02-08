Media player
Man leads police on one of the longest helicopter pursuits in Canadian history
The Ontario chase spanned 154km (96 miles) and reached speeds of 230km/h. The suspect was eventually caught and charged with offences including possession of drugs and racing a motor vehicle.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
08 Feb 2018
