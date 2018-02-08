Hear new gender neutral Canadian anthem

Media player
Sing along with gender neutral Canadian national anthem
Sing along with Canadian MPs giving the new gender neutral national anthem its first run in the House of Commons.
Listen out for "all of us command” instead of "all thy sons".
08 Feb 2018
