School rallies around transgender school head

Massachusetts head teacher comes out to school as transgender
For the Stanley Elementary School principal, it was an announcement years in the making. Shannon Daniels explains why she wanted to come out as transgender to the parents and students at her school - and how they've responded.
08 Feb 2018
US & Canada
