White House regret over abuse claims

White House 'could have done better' on Porter abuse claims
White House spokesman Raj Shah says staff "all could have done better" in handling allegations that Trump gatekeeper Rob Porter physically abused two ex-wives. Porter has denied the accusations.
08 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
