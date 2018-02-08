Congresswoman makes record-breaking speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi breaks record in eight-hour speech
House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi shares the stories of undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers in an unprecedented talkathon.
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-42983252/top-democrat-nancy-pelosi-breaks-record-in-eight-hour-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window