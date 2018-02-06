Roger Stone: US politics is not beanbag

Video

Political strategist Roger Stone says US President Donald Trump will be judged on his deeds not words.

Mr Stone is a long-time friend and occasional adviser to the president and says Mr Trump's opponents have used language "every bit as coarse" as the president is accused of using.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Tuesday 6 February 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).