Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
2018 Winter Olympics: Meet figure skater Mirai Nagasu
Why one of Team USA's figure skaters hopes this is her moment.
-
05 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-42954364/2018-winter-olympics-meet-figure-skater-mirai-nagasuRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window