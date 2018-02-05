Dog starts fire while stealing pancake

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A Massachusetts dog's quest for a pancake ends in flames
Home surveillance video shows the moment a dog starts a fire after reaching for a pancake atop a stove.
-
05 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-42953498/a-massachusetts-dog-s-quest-for-a-pancake-ends-in-flamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window