Eagles' Super Bowl win sparks riots

Eagles' first Super Bowl win sparks riots in Philadelphia
Eagles fans took to the streets on Sunday night following their win against the New England Patriots.
Celebrations got out of hand as some damaged property and ignited fires following the team's first ever Super Bowl win.
05 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
