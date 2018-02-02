Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Victims' father attacks Larry Nassar in courtroom
Randall Margraves requested to be locked into a room with Nassar, who abused three of his daughters.
02 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
