Evangelical leader Franklin Graham: Trump is 'work in progress'
A US evangelical leader says President Donald Trump is not a model Christian, but he is "defending Christians from secularists".
Franklin Graham expressed his reservations about Donald Trump's behaviour to religion editor Martin Bashir.
29 Jan 2018
US & Canada
